cVault.finance (CORE) Market Capitalization Achieves $80.49 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $8,048.87 or 0.16299374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $80.49 million and $64,573.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.76 or 0.00817633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048218 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002051 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

