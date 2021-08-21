CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CVV opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.62.

In other CVD Equipment news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $117,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 12,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $52,806.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,741 shares of company stock worth $348,442 in the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in CVD Equipment by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

