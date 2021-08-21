CWV Chain (CWV) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,935.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $8,935.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00131739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00152609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,048.57 or 1.00102286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.01 or 0.00914329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.91 or 0.06644933 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

