CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie raised CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:CYGIY opened at $8.80 on Thursday. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 113.55 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

