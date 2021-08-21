CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.02). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 545,952 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

