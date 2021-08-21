DA Davidson Comments on The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

NYSE:HD opened at $329.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.00. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,167,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

