Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in Daily Journal by 2.5% during the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 252,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Daily Journal by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Daily Journal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $315.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.23. Daily Journal has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $416.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $434.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

