Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67. Daimler has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.