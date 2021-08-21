Dakota Wealth Management Takes $132,000 Position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $43,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 214.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

