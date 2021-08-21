DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0386 on Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $176.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,308.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $681.55 or 0.01382202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00343936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00174534 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars.

