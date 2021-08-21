Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to Neutral at Nomura

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

NYSE:DQ opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $130.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.