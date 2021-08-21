DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 910,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on DRIO. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $9,923,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,314,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,122,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

