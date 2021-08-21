DATA (DTA) Achieves Market Cap of $8.28 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. DATA has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $303,446.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.35 or 0.00822097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00105066 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DTA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

