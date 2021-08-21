Datto (NYSE:MSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

MSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

MSP opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.61. Datto has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Datto will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,900 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $51,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 151,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,244 shares of company stock worth $9,931,817. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Datto by 31,506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 215,189 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,563,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

