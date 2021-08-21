David-Alexandre C. Gros Purchases 4,000 Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CEO David-Alexandre C. Gros purchased 4,000 shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $24,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David-Alexandre C. Gros also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, David-Alexandre C. Gros purchased 3,000 shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $24,030.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,338,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,676,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $11,938,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.