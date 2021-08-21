Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DVDCF. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $13.43 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Read More: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.