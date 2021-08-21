Decentralized Machine Learning Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $525,419.11 and $2,527.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.76 or 0.00817633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048218 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

