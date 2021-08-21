DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at $85,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NIO by 228.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,153,631 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $40,559,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after buying an additional 897,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 768.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after buying an additional 685,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $36.92. 43,491,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,453,992. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIO. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

