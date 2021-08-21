DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 260 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.82. 4,112,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

