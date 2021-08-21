DeDora Capital Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

