DeDora Capital Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises approximately 4.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4,230.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,270,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,317,211. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $138.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

