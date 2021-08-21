DeepBrain Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $488,048.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $24.80 million and $488,048.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002532 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058251 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00135484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015229 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DBC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

