DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $1,545.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001090 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00037624 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030956 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,547,815 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.