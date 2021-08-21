Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Down 1.8%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 32,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 49,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.