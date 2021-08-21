DeFinition (DZI) Achieves Market Cap of $254,497.99

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One DeFinition coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $254,497.99 and approximately $259.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFinition has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu . DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

