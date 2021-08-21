Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €175.00 ($205.88) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

ETR:DHER opened at €115.75 ($136.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion and a PE ratio of -16.65.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

