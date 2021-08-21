Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

DELL stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

