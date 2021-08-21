Desjardins Raises Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target to C$0.75

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.60. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 71.34%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

