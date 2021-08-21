Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

