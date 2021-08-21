Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $179.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust traded as high as $164.24 and last traded at $163.68, with a volume of 11044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.90.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLR. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.21.
In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,477 shares of company stock valued at $53,072,854. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.
About Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
