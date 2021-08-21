Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $179.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust traded as high as $164.24 and last traded at $163.68, with a volume of 11044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.90.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLR. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.21.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,477 shares of company stock valued at $53,072,854. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 587,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.