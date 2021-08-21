Digitex City (DGTX) Market Cap Achieves $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.11 or 0.00815559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047982 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

Digitex City is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.