Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,274 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

