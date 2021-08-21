Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.17. 161,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,760. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.831 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

