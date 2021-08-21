Disciplined Investments LLC Invests $35,000 in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 110,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

FM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. 32,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,667. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.