Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.08. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

