Disciplined Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 736,061 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,948 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,847 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,599,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $64.38. 7,493,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,094,028. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

