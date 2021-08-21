Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Brokerages predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.65. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.