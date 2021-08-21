Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

DCBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39. Docebo has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $78.30.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Docebo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Docebo by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Docebo by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

