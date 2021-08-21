Dora Factory (DORA) Tops One Day Volume of $14.73 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $8.25 or 0.00016755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00832779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048647 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

