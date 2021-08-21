Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama Purchases 2,133 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $15.98 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $565.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3946 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

