Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama Purchases 2,133 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DMLP opened at $15.98 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $565.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3946 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.