Douglas Jay Cohen Acquires 8,750 Shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Stock

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Director Douglas Jay Cohen acquired 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $7.15 on Friday. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organovo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

