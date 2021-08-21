Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,622,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $102.15.

