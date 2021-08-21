DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $3.34

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.21. DouYu International shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 21,663 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.74.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DouYu International by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after buying an additional 2,731,657 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in DouYu International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after buying an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in DouYu International by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,630,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DouYu International by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $12,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

