Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $172.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $174.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

