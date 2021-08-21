DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,588 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $2,466,719.64.

On Wednesday, July 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,438,341.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,530,917.64.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88.

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

