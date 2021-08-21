DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.72 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.07 or 0.00035074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $17.72 million and $464,846.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00133638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00158780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,917.13 or 1.00509864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.37 or 0.00923322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.60 or 0.06611183 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

