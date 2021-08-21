Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $109.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $107.10. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of DUK opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

