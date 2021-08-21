Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Mizuho

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,243,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

