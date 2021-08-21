Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 15,558 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $107,466,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Marriott International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

