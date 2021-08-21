Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 3,519 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after buying an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 40.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 447,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 128,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after buying an additional 91,994 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,619,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $86.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

